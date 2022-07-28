Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,194 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

