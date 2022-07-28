Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,861 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 53,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

