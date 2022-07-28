Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 23,638 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRINGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

GRIN opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

