Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 23,638 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance
GRIN opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $28.98.
Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
