Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 135 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,583,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MLM opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

