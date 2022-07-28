Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 22,085 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $15,908,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $684,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $205,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.6 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

