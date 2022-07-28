Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 22,085 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $15,908,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $684,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $205,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.6 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.