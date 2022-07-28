Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNP opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.