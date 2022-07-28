Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.