Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

