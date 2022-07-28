Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

