Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

