Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

