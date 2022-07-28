Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

