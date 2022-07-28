Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $33,484,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

