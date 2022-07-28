Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CEM opened at $32.72 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

