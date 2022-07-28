Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $570,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

