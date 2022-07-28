Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $277.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

