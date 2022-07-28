Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $166.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.48.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

