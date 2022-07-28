Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.