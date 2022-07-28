Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.95.

HCA opened at $204.66 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

