Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

ITB opened at $60.02 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.