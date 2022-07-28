Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUEM. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

