Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $159.95 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

