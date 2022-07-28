Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VIS opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

