Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDT worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IDT

IDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

