Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

