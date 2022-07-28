Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

ARES stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

