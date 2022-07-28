Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 229,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 143,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cannae by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $3,224,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,394,566 shares of company stock worth $115,265,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

