Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,044 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

DraftKings Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.