Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.