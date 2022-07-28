Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 235.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

