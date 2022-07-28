Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

