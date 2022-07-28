Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,895,000 after buying an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $196.98.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
