Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

