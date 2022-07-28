Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 38,039 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,039 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

