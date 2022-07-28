Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 455 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

