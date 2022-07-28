Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.