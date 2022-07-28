Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 527 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.94%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.