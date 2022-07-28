Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 550 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

