Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

