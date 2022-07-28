Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SEA by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SEA by 63.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

