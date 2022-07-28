Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $42.82 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

