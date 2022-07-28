Stora Enso Oyj to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

SEOAY opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

