Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,859,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $534.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $501.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

