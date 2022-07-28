Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 106,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

