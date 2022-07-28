Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 13,075 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average of $281.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

