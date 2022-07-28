Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Stryker by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

