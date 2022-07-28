Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after buying an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

