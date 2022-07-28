Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

