Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE:SLF opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

