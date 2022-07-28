Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 15,003 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

